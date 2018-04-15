"Dirty Dancing" lift goes wrong at UK girls weekend

This is the hilarious moment two women from the UK tried and failed to recreate the famous lift scene from the 80s classic movie "Dirty Dancing."

In the clip, which was filmed on Saturday in Brecon during a "girls' weekend away", one of the friends plays the role of Baby from the film by standing on a chair in the kitchen as the song from the soundtrack "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" plays in the background.

Her friend stands beneath her waiting to catch her like Patrick Swayze's character, Johnny.

However, when she leaps off the chair, her friend fails to grab hold of her and she tumbles over her shoulders onto the kitchen floor.

Luckily, she was not hurt in the failed stunt.

"Being an ex-gymnast she actually thought she would nail this," the filmer wrote online.

"Knowing this would either be awesome or awful I knew I had to film," she added.

"It started off as awful but then luckily we could laugh about how awesome it actually was," she said.