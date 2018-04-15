News

Ransom - Classified Information

Zara talks with Mr. Harris, to find out why he may be a target.

Latest

0417_wa_sun_newsbreak
4:44

WA News Break - April 17
0417_0500_nat_councilrates
0:19

Push to freeze council rates
0417_wa_sun_sharkattack
3:53

WA double shark attack
0417_wa_sun_jobs
0:28

WA resources jobs fall
0417_0500_nat_brisbanehousefireUPDATE
2:01

Three killed in house fire
0417_0500_nat_weddingmaccas
1:15

McWedding feast
0417_0500_nat_deadlyhousefire
1:41

Deadly Brisbane house fire
0417_0500_nat_fire
0:54

Brisbane house fire

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym