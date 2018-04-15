Fire Crews Rush to Protect Army Barracks From Bushfire in Southwest Sydney

Fire crews from across the Sydney Basin converged to fight back an out-of-control blaze that threatened a munitions store at Holsworthy Barracks on April 14.The New South Wales Rural Fire Service said 900 of its personnel fought the fire as it spread throughout southwest Sydney, destroying more than 1,000 hectares of bushland since Saturday, ABC reported. At one point, a munitions store inside the Holsworthy military complex was surrounded by the fire, but was successfully protected.After warning levels were reduced, they were reissued again on Sunday after the blaze began moving northeast towards Sutherland. The NSW RFS advised residents to take shelter as it was “too late to leave”, ABC reported.This video, taken on Saturday, shows crew from St Marys Fire and Rescue driving into the Holsworthy military complex to join firefighting efforts. Credit: St Marys Fire and Rescue via Storyful