Fire Crews Rush to Protect Army Barracks From Bushfire in Southwest Sydney

Fire crews from across the Sydney Basin converged to fight back an out-of-control blaze that threatened a munitions store at Holsworthy Barracks on April 14.The New South Wales Rural Fire Service said 900 of its personnel fought the fire as it spread throughout southwest Sydney, destroying more than 1,000 hectares of bushland since Saturday, ABC reported. At one point, a munitions store inside the Holsworthy military complex was surrounded by the fire, but was successfully protected.After warning levels were reduced, they were reissued again on Sunday after the blaze began moving northeast towards Sutherland. The NSW RFS advised residents to take shelter as it was “too late to leave”, ABC reported.This video, taken on Saturday, shows crew from St Marys Fire and Rescue driving into the Holsworthy military complex to join firefighting efforts. Credit: St Marys Fire and Rescue via Storyful

Latest

0417_wa_sun_newsbreak
4:44

WA News Break - April 17
0417_0500_nat_councilrates
0:19

Push to freeze council rates
0417_wa_sun_sharkattack
3:53

WA double shark attack
0417_wa_sun_jobs
0:28

WA resources jobs fall
0417_0500_nat_brisbanehousefireUPDATE
2:01

Three killed in house fire
0417_0500_nat_weddingmaccas
1:15

McWedding feast
0417_0500_nat_deadlyhousefire
1:41

Deadly Brisbane house fire
0417_0500_nat_fire
0:54

Brisbane house fire

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym