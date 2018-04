Harry Langford (Chris Vance) enlists McGarrett and Danny's help to track down Lady Sophie (Alana Boden), a teenage British royal who has run away while under his protection. Also, Grover, Tani and Junior work a 25-year-old murder case after a mysterious Betamax tape arrives at 5-0 headquarters, on Hawaii Five-0, Friday, April 20 at 9/8c. Only CBS