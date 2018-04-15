Passenger Films Southwest Sydney Bushfire From Inside Passing Train

A commuter filmed a train’s journey through a southwest Sydney bushfire, showing large flames and a massive haze of smoke encroaching the rail line on April 14.The out-of-control blaze, which has destroyed more than 1000 hectares of bushland since it sparked on Saturday, wreaked havoc on the city and suburban train network, according to ABC.The New South Wales Rural Fire Service said 900 of its personnel were fighting 48 fires in southwest Sydney, near Holsworthy and Menai. At one point, a munitions store at a Holsworthy military base was surrounded by the fire, but was successfully protected.This video, taken by Haylee Reely from a train travelling between Glenfield to Holsworthy, shows large flames and spot fires burning near homes. Part of the line was closed after it was deemed unsafe by firefighting services. Credit: Haylee Reely via Storyful