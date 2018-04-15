News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Passenger Films Southwest Sydney Bushfire From Inside Passing Train

A commuter filmed a train’s journey through a southwest Sydney bushfire, showing large flames and a massive haze of smoke encroaching the rail line on April 14.The out-of-control blaze, which has destroyed more than 1000 hectares of bushland since it sparked on Saturday, wreaked havoc on the city and suburban train network, according to ABC.The New South Wales Rural Fire Service said 900 of its personnel were fighting 48 fires in southwest Sydney, near Holsworthy and Menai. At one point, a munitions store at a Holsworthy military base was surrounded by the fire, but was successfully protected.This video, taken by Haylee Reely from a train travelling between Glenfield to Holsworthy, shows large flames and spot fires burning near homes. Part of the line was closed after it was deemed unsafe by firefighting services. Credit: Haylee Reely via Storyful

Latest

0417_wa_sun_newsbreak
4:44

WA News Break - April 17
0417_0500_nat_councilrates
0:19

Push to freeze council rates
0417_wa_sun_sharkattack
3:53

WA double shark attack
0417_wa_sun_jobs
0:28

WA resources jobs fall
0417_0500_nat_brisbanehousefireUPDATE
2:01

Three killed in house fire
0417_0500_nat_weddingmaccas
1:15

McWedding feast
0417_0500_nat_deadlyhousefire
1:41

Deadly Brisbane house fire
0417_0500_nat_fire
0:54

Brisbane house fire

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym