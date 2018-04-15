Freezing Rain Hits Greater Toronto Area

Freezing rain and snow that hit the Greater Toronto Area on Saturday, April 14, resulted in harsh driving conditions and power outages across southern Ontario.According to The Canadian Press, citing local police, slippery conditions lead to multiple collisions on highways leading into Toronto were reported on on Saturday. Meteorologist Peter Kimbell told The Press that southwestern Ontario communities near Lake Erie could possibly receive up to 40 millimeters of freezing rain.CBC reported that as of Saturday night, over 550 crashes were reported around the Greater Toronto Area.This footage shows a glimpse of the freezing rain. Credit: efua60 via Storyful