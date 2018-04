Vocal Duo of the Year nominee Florida Georgie Line are guaranteeing special surprises during their performance of "Meant To Be" with pop star Bebe Rexha, and say that to be nominated for an ACM Award means you're "winning at life." Watch the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, which airs live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Apr. 15 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.