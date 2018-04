Vocal Group of the Year nominee Little Big Town look back on their 2007 ACM Award win for New Vocal Group, and describe their upcoming performance of Elton John's "Rocket Man" at this year's show as "grander than grandiose." Watch the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, which airs live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Apr. 15 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.