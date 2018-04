The jovial pair Dan + Shay, nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year, prepare to perform their hit single "Tequila" for the first time at an award show and promise things will be "popping off" when they hit the stage. Watch the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, which airs live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Apr. 15 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.