Jason Aldean And Thomas Rhett Share An Emotional Visit With Route 91 Survivors

Performers Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett were grateful to spend some time with survivors of the tragic shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas who were invited to watch the rehearsals for the 53rd ACM Awards.