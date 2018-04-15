Tornado Throws Up Debris, Rocks Cars Stuck on Arkansas Highway

A possible tornado swept through Mountainburg, Arknansas, on April 13, stopping traffic on a highway and throwing debris onto windshields.In this footage, cars on I-49 stop as a large, wedge shaped cloud approaches. Wind rocks the car and throws debris onto the windshield.The storm damaged 160 buildings, downed many trees, and trapped several people, who were later rescued, according to Crawford County Emergency Management. Credit: Chuck Becker via Storyful