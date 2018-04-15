News

Florida Police Dog's First Apprehension Captured on Bodycam

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on April 13 shared bodycam footage shot the day before showing Yager, a member of the K9 unit, apprehending a suspect for the first time.The video shows Deputy Michael Sentner and Yager running into a wooded area in pursuit of a man who the sheriff’s office said had bailed from a stolen vehicle after the tire popped.The man was charged with drug possession, fleeing an officer, and driving with a invalid license, among other charges, the sheriff’s office said.The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office regularly shares footage of its K9 unit in an effort to promote their contribution to law enforcement. A previous bodycam video, shared by the sheriff’s office in February, showed an officer and his K9 splitting up to catch two men suspected of stealing a car. Credit: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

