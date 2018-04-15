Plumes of Smoke Rise From Bushfire in Sydney's Wattle Grove

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service on April 14 said 900 of its personnel were fighting 48 bush and grass fires across the territory, with 500 assigned to a fast-moving bushfire threatening homes in southeast Sydney.This footage shows plumes of smoke rising near homes in Holsworthy. The fire service urged residents to take shelter as the fire approached, and to defend their homes from the fire if they are able. Credit: Elli Duke via Storyful