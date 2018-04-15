US Military Releases Video of Tomahawk Missile Launch Following Syria Strike

The US, France, and the UK announced late on April 13 that they carried out joint airstrikes targeting Syrian government chemical facilities in response to a suspected April 7 chemical attack in Douma.A laboratory at the campus of Higher Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Barzeh, northern Damascus, was among the targets and was badly damaged.The US Defense Department release these photos, described as showing the guided missile cruiser USS Monterey firing “a Tomahawk missile in the US 5th Fleet area of operations” on April 14. Credit: US Defense Department via Storyful