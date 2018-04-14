News

Thousands Gather for Winnie Mandela's Funeral in Johannesburg

Thousands of mourners paid tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at her funeral ceremony in Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 14.State politicians, dignitaries and members of the Mandela family spoke about the “Mother of the Nation” whose life has been honoured by people throughout the world since her death on April 2.Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was the wife of civil rights activist and former South African president Nelson Mandela. She has been described as one of the most controversial leaders of the anti-apartheid movement. Credit: SA Gov News via Storyful

