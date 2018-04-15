French Military Releases Video of Missile Launch Targeting Syrian 'Chemical Weapons Production'

The US, France, and the UK announced late on April 13 that they carried out joint airstrikes targeting Syrian government chemical facilities in response to a suspected April 7 chemical attack in Douma.This video was released by the French military and tweeted by Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly, who described the target as a “chemical weapons production site of the Syrian regime.”Syrian state media SANA reported that Syrian air defense missiles repelled some of the missiles. Credit: Florence Parly via Storyful