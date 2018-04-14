Men Make Brazen Daytime Clovelly Newsagency Robbery

A female cash attendant was pushed during a robbery that occurred in Clovelly, Sydney, on February 17. Police believe two men seen in CCTV footage are linked to another robbery that occurred in Kensington on February 22.A woman, wearing a striped top, was jostled out of the way as two men grabbed money from a cash register. It’s alleged they also stole cigarettes.Police said another robbery, in Kensington on February 22, targeted another female employee of a newsagency. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful