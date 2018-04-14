US-Led Strikes Target Syrian Chemical Weapons Facilities

The US, France, and the UK announced late on April 13 that they carried out joint airstrikes targeting Syrian government chemical facilities in response to a suspected April 7 chemical attack in Douma.Syrian air defense missiles repelled some of the US-led strikes near Damascus, according to Syrian state agency, SANA.These videos were shared by pro-government media and are described as showing US-led strikes hitting areas near Damascus. Credit: Damascus Now via Storyful