Syrians Dance in Damascus Streets Following US-Led Strikes

Damascus locals gathered in the main square of the capital following US-led strikes on April 14, according to the Syrian state agency SANA.These videos show regime supporters dancing in Umayyin Square in celebration of the regime’s response to the attacks . SANA reported the Syrian army diverted a number of missiles.The US, France, and the UK announced late on April 13 that they carried out joint airstrikes targeting Syrian government chemical facilities in response to a suspected April 7 chemical attack in Douma. Credit: Damascus Now via Storyful