French Armed Forces Take Off For Syria Strikes

France, the US and Britain launched strikes against targets in areas of Syria under the control of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in the early hours of Saturday, April 14.French President Emmanuel Macron said the strikes were in response to Al-Assad’s forces use of chemical weapons against the rebel-held enclave of Douma on April 7.“France and its partners will resume, as of today, their efforts at the United Nations to allow the establishment of an international mechanism of establishing responsibilities, to prevent impunity and to prevent any reluctance of recidivism of the Syrian regime.”Syrian air defense systems tried to intercept the US-led strikes over Damascus, according to local media.Videos posted on Facebook Live shows the strikes near Damascus and Syrian forces firing ground-to-air weapons. Credit: Elysee via Storyful