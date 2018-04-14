News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

The Talk - Monday's Preview, April 16th

Monday's special guest is Tyra Banks.

Latest

0416_0500_nat_commgamesINTERVIEW
3:50

Peter Beattie on criticism of the games closing ceremony
0416_0500_nat_coles
0:20

Brisbane Coles brawl
0416_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:58

News Break - April 16
0416_0500_nat_coachella
0:25

Beyonce's surprise Coachella reunion
0416_0500_nat_victorianparliament
1:09

Victorian parliament 'bullying' concerns
0416_0500_nat_Syria
1:27

Australia ready to join military action in Syria
0416_0500_nat_barbarabush
0:22

Barbara Bush's failing health
0416_0500_nat_bodyfound
0:21

Body found in parked car

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'