Hail Hammers Sioux Falls Ahead of Snowstorm

Hail and severe thunderstorms preceded snow with blizzard conditions in parts of South Dakota on Friday, April 13. This video shows a thunderstorm dumping hail on Sioux Falls in time for the morning commute.The National Weather Service said the hail could cause ponding on roadways because of poor drainage, and advised motorists to take care.Later in the day, the weather service reported blizzard conditions near Huron and Chamberlain. Heavy snow and whiteout conditions were expected to continue to develop through the afternoon. Credit: Jesse Peterson via Storyful