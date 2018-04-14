Protesters Chant "Don't Bomb Syria" Near Downing Street

Protesters against a potential airstrike on Syria by the United Kingdom and other countries chanted “no more war” and “don’t bomb Syria” on April 13.The protest comes after dozens of people died from chemical exposure in East Ghouta on April 7. The United Kingdom, France, United States, and others have been considering airstrikes as possible retaliation for the use of chemical weapons.The president of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, and his Russian allies deny responsibility for the attack. Credit: @PaulCR_ via Storyful