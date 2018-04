Executive Producers Barry Adelman and R.A. Clark, along with Co-Executive Producer Raj Kapoor, take us backstage at the ACM Awards to show what goes into making the show special for the fans, artists, and the Las Vegas community. Watch the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, which airs live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Apr. 15 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.