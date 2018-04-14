Lauren Alaina Can't Wait To Perform "What Ifs" With Kane Brown At The ACM Awards

New Female Vocalist of the Year winner Lauren Alaina describes what it's like to have Reba McEntire call to inform you about winning an ACM Award and her excitement about performing the ACM-nominated song "What Ifs" with her long-time friend Kane Brown. Watch the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, which airs live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Apr. 15 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.