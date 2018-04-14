Protesters Against Potential UK Airstrikes in Syria Stop Traffic on Whitehall Street

Protesters gathered near 10 Downing Street in London on April 13, chanting “Don’t Bomb Syria,” and “No More War.”This footage shows a view of the crowd at the protest, which at one point stopped traffic on Whitehall Street, with protesters standing in a line and another group sitting.The protest comes after dozens of people died from chemical exposure in East Ghouta on April 7. The United Kingdom, France, the United States, and others have been considering airstrikes as possible retaliation for the use of chemical weapons.The president of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, and his Russian allies deny responsibility for the attack. Credit: Ray Ellis via Storyful