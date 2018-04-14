Riverbanks Zoo in North Carolina Welcomes Three New Lion Cubs

The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina, welcomed some new additions to their zoo family. African lion Thabisa gave birth to three cubs on April 10.In footage shared on the zoo’s Facebook page, Thabisa can be seen nursing her newborn cubs. “She is bonding well with her new cubs and they are nursing well behind-the-scenes,” the zoo stated. Thabisa’s sister Lindelani is also expecting a litter of cubs.According to the zoo, the cubs will be behind-the-scenes until they are three months old. As of writing, the footage has over 30,000 views on Facebook. Credit: Riverbanks Zoo and Garden via Storyful