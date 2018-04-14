Carolina Forest Fire Burns Down Windsor Green Apartments

A fire broke out at the Windsor Green apartments in Carolina Forest, SC on Thursday, April 12 around 9 P.M. local time.The fire burned down one apartment complex and affected several others on Carolina Forest Boulevard, causing many of the residents to jump from their balconies in order to escape the blaze.Mark Nugent, a spokesperson for the Horry County Fire Rescue, said four people were sent to the hospital in critical condition and at least two others were injured.Windsor Green resident Blake Cannon, 16, said he caught a baby as it was thrown from a third-floor balcony as everyone was trying to evacuate. Nugent told local news the cause of the fire is being investigated by the county fire department. Credit: John Cumberledge via Storyful