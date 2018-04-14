‘Truth is all we’re looking for.’ Newsroom reacts to a bombshell in the Bill Cosby trial

“There went any chance of a guilty verdict.” “This is why I’m skeptical in these high profile cases.” Model Janice Dickinson says she fabricated part of her Bill Cosby assault story in her memoir, and Newsroom readers are shocked.

Dickinson took the stand on Thursday in the Cosby sexual assault retrial. In her testimony, the former reality star recounted a 1982 incident in a Lake Tahoe, Calif., hotel room, in which she claims she was drugged and raped by the comedian. Cosby’s attorney, Tom Mesereau, confronted Dickinson, pointing out the description of the assault in her 2002 memoir, “No Lifeguard on Duty: The Accidental Life of the World’s First Supermodel,” is different. She responded: “It's all a fabrication there because I wanted the paycheck for my kids.”

Dickinson admitted she concocted stories for her book and that her ghostwriter took “poetic license” with her life story. She strongly maintains her claim that she was assaulted by Cosby, responding, “They weren’t there! And you weren’t there! And I’m telling the real story!”

Her testimony has left Newsroom readers puzzled and questioning Dickinson’s credibility. “A lot of people have a hard time telling the truth these days,” one commenter wrote. Another chimed in: “When you admit to fabricating stories for money, you no longer hold any of the little credibility you had.”

Dickinson testified she cut out the story of being sexually assaulted by Cosby after her publisher warned her it could ruin her career.

Cosby’s first trial ended in a mistrial in June when a jury could not reach a verdict.