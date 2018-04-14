Protesters Chant Against Possible Airstrikes in Syria Outside Downing Street

Protesters gathered outside of 10 Downing Street in London on April 13, chanting “Theresa May, airstrikes no way!”The protest comes after dozens of people died from chemical exposure in East Ghouta on April 7. The United Kingdom, France, the United States, and others have been considering airstrikes as possible retaliation for the use of chemical weapons.The president of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, and his Russian allies deny responsibility for the attack. Credit: ieyeclick via Storyful