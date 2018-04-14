The Talk - Helen Hunt on 'Mad About You' Revival: 'We're getting excited'

Helen Hunt spills new details about a possible "Mad About You" reboot with co-star Paul Reiser today on "The Talk." "I had breakfast with Paul Reiser and I'm having lunch with Paul Reiser, so that's a good sign," reveals Hunt. "We don't have a home yet, and we don't have a for sure yes, but we're starting to get excited...[turning to Sara Gilbert] as I'm sure you're experiencing about this sort of luxury of getting to check in with characters that you don't have to create from scratch...And hopefully not boring, that's our goal...Just let's let it not suck and not be boring. That would be good. That's the hope."