The Talk - Helen Hunt on 'Mad About You' Revival: 'We're getting excited'

Helen Hunt spills new details about a possible "Mad About You" reboot with co-star Paul Reiser today on "The Talk." "I had breakfast with Paul Reiser and I'm having lunch with Paul Reiser, so that's a good sign," reveals Hunt. "We don't have a home yet, and we don't have a for sure yes, but we're starting to get excited...[turning to Sara Gilbert] as I'm sure you're experiencing about this sort of luxury of getting to check in with characters that you don't have to create from scratch...And hopefully not boring, that's our goal...Just let's let it not suck and not be boring. That would be good. That's the hope."

Latest

0414_1800_wa_mining
0:27

Billion dollar WA mining project given green light
0414_1800_wa_party
0:19

Sweet 16 declared out of control
0414_1800_wa_birth
1:25

Incredible moment mum gives birth on footpath outside hospita
0414_1800_wa_insurance
1:09

Elderly man's massive insurance relief
0414_1800_wa_surfer
1:00

Dramatic Margaret River rescue
0414_1800_sa_fish
1:09

Unhappy diner admits biting waiter in fight sparked by fish fillet
0414_1800_sa_woman
0:17

Woman arrested after police chase
0414_1800_sa_crash
0:19

Police investigate fatal crash near Naracoorte

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'