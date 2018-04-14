Brown Bear Kept In Captivity in Armenian Restaurant Freed by Animals Rights Workers

Activists with International Animal Rescue (IAR) helped free a nine-year-old brown bear, named April, from horrific conditions in a restaurant in Armenia.According to IAR, April was found in a “hell-hole” in a cage behind a restaurant in Armenia. Rescue workers cut through the bars of the cage and rushed the brown bear to their safety centre in the mountains nearby.IAR says April is currently in quarantine and is undergoing a series of medical checks to assess her condition. Credit: International Animal Rescue via Storyful