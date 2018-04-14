The Talk - Exclusive: Helen Hunt Gets Surprise Serenade from Longtime Crush Rick Springfield

During a visit on "The Talk" Friday, Helen Hunt reveals she had a crush on "General Hospital" star and singer Rick Springfield years ago and once left a note on his car. To her surprise, the hosts share a video message from Springfield to Hunt about the note that ends in a special serenade to the beat of his hit song "Jessie's Girl." Hunt's reaction to the exclusive video performance, "I need to go to urgent care or something. I'm sweating and slightly dizzy!"