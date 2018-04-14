Oklahoma Wildfires Burn Buildings, Threaten Hundreds of Others

Multiple wildfires burned in northwest Oklahoma, triggering evacuations, on Thursday, April 12. Several of the fires were still burning on Friday.The entire town of Vici was evacuated because of the fire danger, a news report said, and a 54-year-old man was missing. The fire, which had burned 1,900 acres in the area, threatened 800 buildings. Three homes had already been destroyed.Firefighters were also fighting a series of fires around Woodward, which officials said had burned 150,000 acres. A local news report said 20 to 25 buildings had been burned in the area.This video shows fires burning near Woodward and Vici.Extreme fire danger was forecast for Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico on Friday. Credit: Buck King via Storyful