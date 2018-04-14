Mum left in tears of joy as campaigners stop her b

This is the moment a single mum burst into tears of joy as campaigners blocked her being evicted by her landlord - a wealthy former football director. Sally Andrews was due to be kicked out by staff from Ernest Arathoon’s property management company. Mr Arathoon is a shareholder and former director at Bristol City who now lives in Florida. Sally was due to be evicted by a court-appointed bailiff at noon on Thursday from her home in Hartcliffe, Bristol. But when the bailiff and staff from Mr Arathoon's property management company, Bristol Property Buyers, arrived at her home they were met with protestors.

Mum in tears of joy as campaigners stop her being evicted