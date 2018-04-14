Miniature Dachshund Enjoys Tetherball in the Summer

Herr Gruber is living his best life.The adorable mini dachshund is seen here enjoying his summer afternoon by playing a little tetherball. Owner Zachary told Storyful that the pooch became interested in the tethered ball game when he spotted it while walking through the park.The dog was so taken with the game he refused to walk any further. Zachary had to pick him up and carry him home. Zachary felt guilt about this and bought Herr Gruber his own tetherball set. Credit: Zachary Greaves via Storyful