This shocking video shows the moment a woman loses her temper and slams her pet dog into the ground - causing injuries consistent with a car crash. Joanne Hosking, 41, was angry at the dog for spilling her coffee so crouched over the animal before thrashing it against the floor. She and her husband, Christopher Hosking, 45, who was away at the time of the incident, then failed to take the animal to a vet - even though it was vomiting green bile.