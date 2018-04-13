Boyfriend's video of his proposal goes viral

Love-struck romantic’s heart-warming film documenting his proposal to his girlfriend has gone viral – after he secretly filmed the build-up to the big day. Andy Gates, 28, had been planning to pop the question to Elivia Frixou, 27, for six months and captured the moment on camera before turning it into a film which has been viewed more than 13,000 times on Facebook. The video starts by showing Andy just a day before his flight to Portofino in Italy as he prepares himself for the big day and continues until the very moment he proposes to Elivia. The start of the six-minute video shows Andy preparing by shaving, using a tanning bed and going to the hairdressers.