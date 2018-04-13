Man meets bone marrow donor

Bruce Becke from East Leroy, Michigan, USA was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in December 2015. After enduring seven unsuccessful rounds of 24-hour chemotherapy, the 60-year-old’s body couldn’t fight the deadly disease any longer.

He was transferred to the University of Michigan’s Comprehensive Cancer Centre, who were able to match him up with a 24-year-old stem cell donor, Mike Driskill.

Marking the second anniversary of Bruce receiving the transplant on March 31, his daughter, Amber, and Mike’s mum, Sunni, had secretly arranged for them both to meet over dinner.

(VID BY AMBER DONATO / CATERS NEWS)