A fuming van driver posted a video of a cyclist holding up rush-hour traffic on a busy road - while IGNORING a new £1.2m cycle path next to him. Jerry Skinner, 28, put the video on social media after he said he was fed up with being delayed every day on his way to work. The delivery man said: “Nearly every day I have the same problem. Generally cyclists used to be okay but now it seems they want to be difficult on purpose.