Lamb appears to have 'lamb' written on it's side

This young sheep was born with an unusual monogrammed fleece - and appears to have the word ‘LAMB’ written on its side. The black lamb named Lambie was born on Good Friday and is a cross-breed between a Jacob sheep and a Lleyn. James Stevenage, 13, spotted the unusual marking on the side of the animal - one of four black sheep living on the family’s farm. James said: “When I saw the lamb, at first it looked like it said ‘I am Y’. But when I looked again it looked like it said ‘lamb.’