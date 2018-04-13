News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Lamb appears to have 'lamb' written on it's side

This young sheep was born with an unusual monogrammed fleece - and appears to have the word ‘LAMB’ written on its side. The black lamb named Lambie was born on Good Friday and is a cross-breed between a Jacob sheep and a Lleyn. James Stevenage, 13, spotted the unusual marking on the side of the animal - one of four black sheep living on the family’s farm. James said: “When I saw the lamb, at first it looked like it said ‘I am Y’. But when I looked again it looked like it said ‘lamb.’

Latest

0414_1800_wa_mining
0:27

Billion dollar WA mining project given green light
0414_1800_wa_party
0:19

Sweet 16 declared out of control
0414_1800_wa_birth
1:25

Incredible moment mum gives birth on footpath outside hospita
0414_1800_wa_insurance
1:09

Elderly man's massive insurance relief
0414_1800_wa_surfer
1:00

Dramatic Margaret River rescue
0414_1800_sa_fish
1:09

Unhappy diner admits biting waiter in fight sparked by fish fillet
0414_1800_sa_woman
0:17

Woman arrested after police chase
0414_1800_sa_crash
0:19

Police investigate fatal crash near Naracoorte

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'