Girl with cerebral palsy to become Miss England

A teenage student with cerebral palsy is in the running to be become the first ever disabled winner of Miss England. Megan Reeve, 16, was tormented by school bullies who had branded her a "penguin" and "dinosaur" but has now had the last laugh after being crowned Miss Rugby. She had been subjected to a cruel campaign of abuse by former school pals who even lured her from her home one day and savagely attacked her. But the hair and beauty student decided she would not let her disability get in her way of achieving her dream of becoming a beauty queen. And last weekend Megan was crowned Miss Rugby in Bedworth, Warks., - qualifying for the semi-finals of Miss England, which will be held in July.