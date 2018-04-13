News

Police arrest suspect of stolen car on California freeway after long chase

+CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: VIDEO HAS BEEN BLEEPED+

Officials arrested a driver that had allegedly stolen a car on a freeway in southern California following a long pursuit.

The footage, captured on the southbound 405 Freeway on Thursday (April 12), shows the moment police officers take the driver of the stolen vehicle into custody.

After a chase of 70 miles from the Inland Empire to South Bay, an SUV executed a manoeuvre that caused the car to flip around and become surrounded by police authorities.

The pursuit driver then jumped into the backseat of the stolen car, where he allegedly smoked a meth pipe, reports say.

The filmer writes: "I was able to pull up on the side of the freeway off-ramp to get a better and closer look at the scene and was able to film the suspect getting into the back seat, I literally made eye contact with him.

"He then pulled out his pipe and lighter and began to smoke.

‘’The California Highway Patrol officers started to shoot through the windows but did not hit the suspect.

‘’Then they sent in a K9 to attack the suspect and were able to pull the suspect out of the car.’’

