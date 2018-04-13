Young Boy Pays Touching Tribute to Humboldt Victims

A young boy who arrived home from school to find his family had left a hockey stick on their front porch to honor those who lost their lives in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash was caught on camera paying a touching tribute to them.Victoria Heaney shared the video on Twitter on April 11, writing, "My family left a hockey stick on our porch for the Humboldt Broncos, and our ring doorbell caught this video of my little brother looking at the stick when he came home from school. Watch until the end, heartbreaking. "In the video, the boy pauses as he sees the stick, before he picks it up and tests its strength for a moment. As he returns it to its original place, he plants a kiss on it, to remember the victims of the crash.A Go Fund Me account set up to help the families of the victims of the crash had passed $10 million at the time of writing. Credit: @v_heaney16 via Storyful