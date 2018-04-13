News

Storm Uproots Trees and Damages Property in Seville

A storm uprooted trees and damaged property in Seville, Spain, on Thursday, April 12.Winds of up to 75 km/h (46 mph) were recorded in the neighborhood of Triana, according to local news reports. Some meteorologists said there was a tornado, but this classification was disputed by local weather observatory El Tiempo Sevilla.This video shows the damage in Triana, with trees seen uprooted.Almost 50 incidents of storm damage were recorded following the storm, according to local media reports, but there were no injuries. Credit: Ale Sic via Storyful

