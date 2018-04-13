Captured Bandicoot Can't Wait to Get Out of Dodge

A little bandicoot couldn’t wait to wriggle free and disappear into the bush after being counted at the Hamilton Community Parklands in Victoria, in a video posted on April 13.Department of Environment, Land, Water & Planning rangers captured 40 bandicoots during a population survey of the park.“Using 120 cage traps, the team captured 40 bandicoots. From this, it’s estimated that there would be 80 to 100 bandicoots at the Parklands,” a spokesperson said.“By the end of the year, we’re hoping there’ll be up to 150 of the endangered animals at the site.”It looks more like a bandiscoot! Credit: DELWP Grampians via Storyful