Miami Beach Police Officers Rescue Blind Woman From Burning Building

Bodycamera footage captured the moment two Miami Beach police officers ran into a burning and smoke-filled building on Monday night, April 9, to save a blind woman.Miami Beach Police Department released footage of Officer Alex Llaneras and Ralph Vega rescuing Shelley Spitz, who is legally blind, from the building. ABC 10 News reported a slow cooker that had been left on overnight by accident sparked the fire.The two officers, Shelley Spitz and her husband, Manishjay Spitz, were treated for smoke inhalation. Credit: Miami Beach Police via Storyful