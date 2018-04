Danny Anderson and his son Lewis landed a Piper PA28 Warrior on the beach at Barra Airport in Scotland – one of the only registered airports in the world where the runway is a beach.The small airport is located in Traigh Mhòr at the northern tip of the island of Barra in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland, and runway is “often underwater at high tide,” according to the airport. Credit: The Scottish International Airshow via Storyful