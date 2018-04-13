The Talk - Sara Gilbert on 'Roseanne' Co-Star Emma Kenney Seeking Help for Personal 'Battles'; 'I commend you, I love you'

"Roseanne" star Emma Kenney says she's seeking treatment for personal "battles." Her co-star Sara Gilbert responds in support, "I first want to say, Emma, I'm so proud of you. I know that the whole cast and crew are so proud of you. And it takes a lot of courage to - we have a lot of demons - it takes a lot of courage to face them, particularly at eighteen. I envy you. If I could go back to being eighteen to start doing things to better myself at the pace you're doing, I would be at a better person today. So, I commend you, I love you and I know you will come out the other side. Thank you for speaking up and being an example for other people."