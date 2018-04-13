The Talk - NeNe Leakes Disses Kim Zolciak Over 'White Chicks' Joke
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak clapped back at Marlon Wayans after he compared her to his "White Chicks" character. "Top Talker" and Zolciak's co-star NeNe Leakes says, "She really looks like that, really she does. And he is a comedian and you know, he does get a pass. And besides that, Kim talks about everybody very negatively and then as soon as somebody light her up, she's like , 'Oh my god, that was so mean.' Girl, if you're going to dish it, be ready to take it."